Innodata (INOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.97. Innodata has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INOD. TheStreet downgraded Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

