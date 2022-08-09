Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total value of 12,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,815,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total value of 13,660.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total value of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total value of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total value of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total value of 10,220.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.29, for a total value of 10,580.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total value of 10,040.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.46, for a total value of 10,920.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.13, for a total value of 12,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.18, for a total value of 12,360.00.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 6.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.63. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of 4.81 and a one year high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $17,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $3,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

