Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.28). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 523.54% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 97,057 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,434,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

