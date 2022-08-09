Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Black Diamond Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.39. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
About Black Diamond Group
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Diamond Group (BDIMF)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.