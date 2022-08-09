Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.39. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

