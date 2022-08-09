Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX) Insider Warwick Tong Purchases 161,107 Shares of Stock

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX – Get Rating) insider Warwick Tong bought 161,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$15,949.59 ($11,153.56).

Amplia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 31.03, a current ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

About Amplia Therapeutics

Amplia Therapeutics Limited, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors for oncology and chronic fibrosis in Australia. The company's product pipeline includes AMP945, an inhibitor of FAK, for pancreatic cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as other cancers and fibrotic diseases indications, that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and AMP886 for cancer and fibrotic disease indication.

