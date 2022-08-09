DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA) Insider Paulus (Paul) Lombard Purchases 9,364 Shares of Stock

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA – Get Rating) insider Paulus (Paul) Lombard bought 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$18,353.44 ($12,834.57).
DRA Global Stock Performance
About DRA Global
DRA Global Limited operates as a diversified engineering, project management, and operations management company in the mining, mineral, and metal sectors. It offers project development services, including concept development, economic and project evaluation, study development, estimating and planning, project risk assessment, opportunity identification, preliminary economic assessment, and front-end engineering design, as well as advisory and front-end solutions, and pre/definitive/bankable feasibility studies.
Recommended Stories
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for DRA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.