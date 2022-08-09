DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA) Insider Paulus (Paul) Lombard Purchases 9,364 Shares of Stock

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA – Get Rating) insider Paulus (Paul) Lombard bought 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$18,353.44 ($12,834.57).

DRA Global Stock Performance

About DRA Global

DRA Global Limited operates as a diversified engineering, project management, and operations management company in the mining, mineral, and metal sectors. It offers project development services, including concept development, economic and project evaluation, study development, estimating and planning, project risk assessment, opportunity identification, preliminary economic assessment, and front-end engineering design, as well as advisory and front-end solutions, and pre/definitive/bankable feasibility studies.

