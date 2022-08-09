CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

CBAY opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 113.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 243,915 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 145,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 136,996 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.