Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $34.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Adient’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Adient by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

