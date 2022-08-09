Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 25,551 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $203,130.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after buying an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 95,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 180.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 152,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 107.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 115,993 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.