Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALL. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.33.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $118.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

