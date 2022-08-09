Novan (NOVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative return on equity of 165.01% and a negative net margin of 838.95%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Novan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novan Stock Up 2.4 %

NOVN opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

