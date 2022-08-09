Novan (NOVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative return on equity of 165.01% and a negative net margin of 838.95%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Novan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novan Stock Up 2.4 %
NOVN opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.34.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.
Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
