ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -128.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,998,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,242,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 139,069 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,643,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,692 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

