Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALHC. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 49,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $717,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,416,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,877,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 49,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $717,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,416,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,877,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,395 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 971,529 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 393,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

