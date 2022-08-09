AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.
NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $30.23 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
