AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $30.23 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

