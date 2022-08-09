Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

