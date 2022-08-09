AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 14.82.

AVDX stock opened at 8.40 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 5.86 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 56.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

