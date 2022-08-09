Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Stephens

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ BECN opened at $59.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

