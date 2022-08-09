CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTRE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.87 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

