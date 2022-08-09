Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at JMP Securities

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of CGEN opened at $1.48 on Monday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compugen by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 552,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compugen by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Compugen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 68,338 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

