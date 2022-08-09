CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $92.89 on Monday. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $666.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CRA International by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRA International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

