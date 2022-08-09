Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDXS. Cowen decreased their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. Codexis has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Codexis by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Codexis by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.