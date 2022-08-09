Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDXS. Cowen decreased their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Codexis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. Codexis has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $42.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Codexis by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Codexis by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
