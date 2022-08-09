Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYND. UBS Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $134.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 262.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

