DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.43 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after acquiring an additional 412,179 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after buying an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $189,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after buying an additional 185,138 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

