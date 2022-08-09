Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

