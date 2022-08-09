MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Sally Chaplain Purchases 19,250 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Sally Chaplain acquired 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,857.50 ($34,865.38).
Sally Chaplain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Sally Chaplain 6,080 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock.
MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.
About MFF Capital Investments
MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.