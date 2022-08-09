Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Maxwell Simkoff Sells 76,185 Shares of Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $61,709.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,977,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,861,442.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Doma Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE DOMA opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Doma Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $250.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. The firm had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Doma during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Doma during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Doma by 6,364.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Doma during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Doma during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

