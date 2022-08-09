SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) CEO G Marc Baumann Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

G Marc Baumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

Shares of SP opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $802.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.43. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $37.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

