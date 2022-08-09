Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Kevin R. Reeves Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $857.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.