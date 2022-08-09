Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Papanek Julie Grant Sells 5,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Papanek Julie Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 2,600 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,242 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $24,840.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $246,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,888,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

