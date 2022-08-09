TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart Buys 2,470 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart bought 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,467.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at C$447,104.54.

Patrick C. Muttart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Patrick C. Muttart purchased 546 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$72.89 per share, with a total value of C$39,798.49.

TC Energy stock opened at C$63.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$62.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.30. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.28%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

