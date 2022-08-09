State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.87 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of NRG Energy worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 270,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

