State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,118 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,948 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

WYNN opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

