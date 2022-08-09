Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

