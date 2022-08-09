Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Stifel Financial worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 141,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of SF opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

