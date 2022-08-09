State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 890 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of United States Steel worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:X opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

