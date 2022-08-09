State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Royal Gold worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,893,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after buying an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.