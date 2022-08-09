State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,232,000 after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,577.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,815 shares of company stock worth $7,543,403 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $154.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -181.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

