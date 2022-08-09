Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Watsco worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Watsco Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.75.

WSO opened at $285.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.45.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

