State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,000 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Nielsen worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nielsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 19.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Nielsen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 217.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NLSN opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

