State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,519.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 613,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 575,893 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 2.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NCLH opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

