State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of AGCO worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in AGCO by 27,037.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after buying an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after buying an additional 368,631 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in AGCO by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after buying an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 53.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after buying an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 0.9 %

AGCO opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.