Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,673,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,289,000 after buying an additional 224,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,188,675 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,952. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

