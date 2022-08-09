State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Lear worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 37.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 13.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lear by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lear by 11.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,303,000 after acquiring an additional 64,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

