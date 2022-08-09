State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,109 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Jabil worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $51,965,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jabil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 226,390 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Jabil by 446.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 247,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 40.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 131,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jabil by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Jabil Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,991. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.