State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,488 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Newell Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NWL opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

