Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,880,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $14,398,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $223.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $237.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.