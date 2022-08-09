State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.10 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ceridian HCM worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,015,000 after buying an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,532,000 after buying an additional 436,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,308,000 after buying an additional 224,256 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,032,000 after buying an additional 187,146 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 172,351 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ceridian HCM Profile

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.