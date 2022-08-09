Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average of $188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Snowflake Company Profile



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

