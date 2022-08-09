e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 164,281 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $5,877,974.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,061 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,502.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07.

On Friday, July 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22.

On Friday, June 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.