Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.20.

APD opened at $261.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

